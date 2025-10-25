Railways fact-checks Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tweet on trains during Chhath, says special services running smoothly

The Indian Railways on Saturday issued a firm rebuttal to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s criticism over the Centre’s handling of festival rush, clarifying that more than 12,000 special trains are being operated across the country to ensure passengers reach home safely for Diwali and Chhath.

“During the festival period, Indian Railways has operated over 12,000 special trains for the convenience of passengers. Crowds are natural during such times, and railway employees are managing them efficiently under round-the-clock monitoring,” the official Railway Fact Check handle posted on X.

श्री लालू प्रसाद यादव के रेलमंत्री कार्यकाल में वर्ष 2004 में छठ पूजा के लिए 178 विशेष ट्रेनें चलाई गई थीं। (Source: Rajya Sabha)



वर्तमान सरकार के दौरान 12,000 से अधिक विशेष ट्रेनें सभी ज़ोनों में संचालित की गईं — ताकि हर यात्री सुरक्षित रूप से अपने घर पहुँच सके।… https://t.co/P4RxjRFlnM — Railway Fact Check (@IRFactCheck) October 25, 2025

The Railways further said that nearly 6,000 of these trains have already been operated, while thousands more will run between October 28 and early November. A list of 12,000+ special train services was also shared publicly for reference. The Railways added that during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as Railway Minister in 2004 only 178 specials trains during Chhath Puja.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s claims on special trains by Railways

Earlier in the day, former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav took to social media to accuse the central government of making “empty promises” about operating 12,000 trains for Bihar during the Chhath festival.

“The leader of hollow assurances had claimed that out of the country’s 13,198 trains, 12,000 would be operated for Bihar during Chhath. This too turned out to be a blatant lie,” Lalu wrote on X.

झूठ के बेताज बादशाह और जुमलों के सरदार ने शेखी बघारते हुए कहा था कि देश की कुल 𝟏𝟑,𝟏𝟗𝟖 ट्रेनों में से 𝟏𝟐,𝟎𝟎𝟎 रेलगाड़ियां छठ पर्व के अवसर पर बिहार के लिए चलाई जायेंगी। यह भी सफेद झूठ निकला।



𝟐𝟎 सालों की एनडीए सरकार में पलायन का दंश झेल रहे बिहारियों के लिए लोक आस्था के… — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) October 25, 2025

He alleged that even after 20 years of NDA rule, people of Bihar who migrate in large numbers for livelihood continue to travel in “inhumane conditions” during their most important festival.

“My fellow Biharis cannot even get adequate train services for Chhath. How shameful is this?” he said, further accusing the BJP-led government of neglecting Bihar’s industrial growth.

“Due to the wrong policies of the double-engine government, more than four crore people from Bihar migrate every year for work. Since the UPA era, no major industry has been established in Bihar. These people are anti-Bihar,” he added.