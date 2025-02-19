Rajasthan: Beawar rape gang accused thrashed by lawyers inside court, police hauls them away to save them

In Beawar, Rajasthan, the 6 Muslim men arrested for the rape and blackmail of minor girls through online trapping and grooming have been thrashed by lawyers inside the court when they were produced for remand hearing. As per reports, the accused Rihan Mohammad, Sohail Mansoori, Lukman alias Sohaib, Arman Pathan, Sahil Qureshi and Afraz, and another juvenile were thrashed by lawyers when the police brought them for remand hearing.

Amid anger and outrage by lawyers, the police produced them in court and got a 4-day custodial remand for the accused. The angry lawyers thrashed and pushed the accused when then police were taking the them.

The lawyers have stated that the rape and blackmail of minor girls in the area is horrific and a detailed investigation needs to be carried out to bust the entire network and how it operated. “Who sold them mobile phones, which shops the accused wentg to to buy the alleged items, how did they target and trap little girls, all needs to be investigated,” they said.

All victims of the case are minor Hindu girls studying in a private school in the Vijaynagar town. The statement of the victims was recorded yesterday before the Nasirabad judicial magistrate.