A shocking case of an 11-year-old boy being raped by his classmates in a madrasa in Churu has sent shockwaves across Rajasthan. The incident came to light when the minor’s health deteriorated, which subsequently led to the arrest of the accused.

The victim boy is a resident of the Nagaur district. He came to study in this madrasa in June 2024. On October 31, the victim’s maternal grandfather registered a case against the accused for sexually assaulting his grandchild.

The police have arrested 25-year-old Shahrukh Qayamkhani, a resident of Ladnun, who was looking after the madrasa in this case. DSP Sunil Jhajharia said that the maternal grandfather of the victim minor had lodged a case that his grandson studies in a madrasa in Churu city. He was left to study in the madrasa last June. His grandson had started falling ill for the last few days. On September 23, he came to his home on vacation. Due to illness, he was taken to doctors, but he continued to remain ill.

Madrasa’s caretaker Shahrukh arrested

After family members repeatedly questioned him about his sadness, the boy eventually revealed the full story. He said that two boys at the madrasa had been abusing him. Summoning courage, he informed the madrasa caretaker, Shahrukh Qayamkhani, but no action was taken. The primary accused in this case are reported to be minors.

Based on the report from the victim’s maternal grandfather, the police registered a case under POCSO sections and began an investigation. The police took action and arrested Shahrukh Qayamkhani. He is accused of being involved in a conspiracy under POCSO for failing to fulfil his responsibilities and attempting to conceal the child’s case.