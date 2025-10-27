Rajasthan: Senior official in IT dept gets wife hired by private companies in exchange for govt contracts, sanctioned lakhs in salary for her without working a single day

In Rajasthan, a curious case of corruption has come to light where a senior government officer has been accused of getting his wife hired by a private company in exchange for government contracts. As per reports, a petition was filed in the Rajasthan High Court regarding the alleged corruption and fake hiring of a senior government officer’s wife, following which the Anti-Corruption Bureau started an investigation.

As per reports, the ACB investigation into to the DOIT in Rajasthan has revealed that Pradyumna Dikshit, the Joint Director, IT department in RajComp, had got his wife Poonam, ‘hired’ by two firms, namely OrionPro Solutions and Trigen Software Ltd, as an employee, on paper. Poonam reportedly never did any work but continued to receive a salary to the tune of Rs 1.6 lakhs per month.

Reports have revealed that since the private companies were working on a government contract since 2019, it was Pradyumna Dikshit himself who had to sign and approve his wife’s salary every month.

More than Rs 50 lakhs have been already deposited in poonam’s bank account, and she has been fraudulently shown as regularly coming to office, where in reality she has never come to office. He attendance and salary were all approved by her husband.

ACB reportedly has been examining transactions in Dikshit’s accounts along with those of his wife, and has foundmany suspicisous transactions sinec 2017.

ACB has filed an FIR agaisnt the government officer in this regard on 17 October. DCP Niraj Gurnani is probing the case.