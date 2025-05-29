Rajasthan: Shakur Khan, who was arrested for spying for Pakistan, was PA of former Congress Minister Saleh Mohammad

On Thursday, May 29, authorities arrested Shakur Khan, Rajasthan Government employee, from the border district of Jaisalmer on the charges of spying for Pakistan. The authorities discovered several Pakistani Phone numbers in his Phone which Khan couldn’t explain. He also confessed that he had travelled to Pakistan at least seven times in recent years.

Now it has emerged that Shakur Khan was the Personal Assistant of former state Minister Saleh Mohammad who was a minister in the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot. Both Shakur Khan and Saleh Mohammad are apparently from neighbouring villages.

Mohammad has been a two-time MLA, a minister, and has fought four elections. He is presently the representative of India of the ‘Pir Pagara’ of Pakistan.

However, as of now, Saleh Mohammad has not been linked with the spying case in any capacity whatsoever.