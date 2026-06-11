Kerala: Islamists accuse headmistress Blessy George of ‘discrimination’ after she objected to irregular admissions of Muslim students – Kollam row explained

A row has erupted following allegations that admission has been denied to Muslim students at a government-aided school in the Kollam district of Kerala. The complaint is directed at headmistress Blessy George of Dr CT Eapen Memorial RHS School in Sasthamkotta. The charges have been firmly rejected by her. The incident transpired on 1st June (Monday) after the school’s reopening ceremony.

According to reports, more than 30 children had applied for admission from an Islamic learning centre (Dars) in Chakkuvalli. Some of them were also from North India. They were clad in Islamic outfits, caps and headgears. The headmistress deemed the display of religious symbols within the educational institution inappropriate and expressed her disapproval.

Moreover, the students initially declined to join classes regularly and were reluctant to attend school specifically on Fridays, preferring to visit the mosque. There have also been accusations that their enrollment was being pushed without the necessary documents. Interestingly, the students were brought at the behest of a teacher who argued that she wanted to prevent the school from turning “uneconomic.”

Government-aided schools in Kerala must have at least 15 pupils in each class. Schools with fewer students were previously referred to as “uneconomic” before the term was modified to “schools without sufficient student strength.” These schools continue to function with the assistance of the government, but teaching appointments are regulated. Promotional appointments are utilised to select a headmaster; however, new staff are only recruited on a daily-wage basis rather than through permanent postings.

The aforementioned teacher admitted, “My own job is at risk, and hence I gathered them for admission. I needed around 10 children. My employment is in jeopardy. I have no other option. For three years, our approval has not happened,” adding that she went to the District Educational Officer (DEO) but did not get “justice.” She complained that Blessy George was only given a warning, and no action was taken against her.

On the other hand, the latter emphasised her opposition to the practice of admitting students through fraudulent Transfer Certificates (TCs) to unfairly establish staff posts and maintain vacancies. She asserted that, as a teacher receiving a government salary, she would refrain from any actions that could result in a financial burden for the government.

“Thus, I am unable to support the practice of admitting children with counterfeit transfer certificates and sustaining positions through improper attendance marking. This is against the law. As a result, there are both male and female teachers who possess personal grudges against me,” the headmistress voiced.

She further clarified, “All children who came with their guardians and submitted the required documents in accordance with government rules for the academic year were given admission. Admissions in this educational institution have been executed by adhering to the same procedures that are required under government regulations.”

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and Kerala’s general education minister N Samsudheen has reportedly suspended her owing to the mounting pressure from Islamic groups. He declared, “No one has the right to deny a child access to education.”The

Indian National Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) formed a government in the state after winning the assembly election in May this year.

The underlying issue

Nevertheless, the matter appears to be more complex than it seems. The teacher had specially travelled to the dars in a vehicle to take the children to the school. She stressed that “sacrifices were made” for this objective. She even completed their forms and personally escorted each of them to the front of the office.

Concerns have already been shared in relation to the manner in which the admission was pursued despite the lack of mandated documentation. The statements made by the headmistress also indicate an attempt to ensure job security through dubious means.

Meanwhile, there seems to be an effort to justify the grave violation of discipline, norms and decorum of the school. The teacher quoted the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) vice-president, who stated that students may be marked absent on days they do not attend school and argued, “A student can only be removed after a continuous absence of 15 days. We cannot oust them simply for missing one day.”

The teacher quoted the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) vice-president, who stated that students may be marked absent on days they do not attend school,l and argued, “A student can only be removed after a continuous absence of 15 days. We cannot oust them simply for missing one day.”

However, the issue is not merely about a Friday, but rather the mindset behind the demand. Schools already provide holidays for special occasions and festivals, regardless of religion. Therefore, what precedent would such a move set, and what impression is it going to leave on students of other belief systems?

Should they also anticipate similar privileges, or is it exclusively reserved for a special community? What would prevent such decisions from being replicated in other state institutions, thereby creating a clear distinction between Muslim pupils and their non-Muslim peers? Can the principles of equality and just treatment be compromised alongside the guidelines of educational institutions to accommodate adherents of a certain faith?

How far can Muslim appeasement be stretched in the name of secularism that even schools become venues for such discriminatory conduct? These actions have driven India to a stage where equality is painted as oppression against Muslims.

Likewise, uniforms enforced by these schools and other institutions have already become a polarising issue due to the resistance of Muslim students to conform to these standards. The nation has been a witness to the hijab controversy in Karnataka, which subsequently spread to other regions. Hence, the children who applied for admission wearing traditional Arabic clothes signify a deeper problem. The flaunting of Islamic symbolism in these places, coupled with protests against the prohibition of breaching institutional protocols, has become a routine occurrence in India.

Hindu students have also been subjected to a similar scrutiny, often disproportionately and unjustly, and asked to remove their religious markers like kalava, mangalsutra, bindi, janeu and tilak. Nevertheless, Muslims have consistently clashed with institutions and even governments, alleging their supposed “right” to dress in accordance with their religion in a complete mockery of rules and regulations.

Additionally, the injustice perpetuated by these demands against students of other beliefs, especially in an institution backed by public money, ey cannot be overlooked.

Conclusion

The latest controversy is also a component of the larger national trend of seeking special levies on religious grounds. It also seems to be a deliberate strategy to safeguard temporary roles in the school. However, it is essential to ensure that all students are held accountable to a steady benchmark and requirements, as no preferential treatment is awarded to anyone because of their faith or other such criteria.