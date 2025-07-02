Within the college premises at Maharani College, Jaipur, three shrines were discovered. The revelation of the shrines led to an inflict of controversy. Allegations are being made, calling an attempt to encroach on the institution’s land.

Shrines were constructed as part of a ‘conspiracy’ to take illegal possession of the college property under the pretext of the Waqf Act, claimed Bharat Sharma, chief of the Dharohar Bachao Sanrakshan Samiti.

Payal Lodha, the principal of the college, said the authorities have taken note, but nothing has been decided about the shrines as yet. The statement left a vague answer to the development of the structure on the college premises.

“I joined as the Principal just last December. All I know is that these shrines are a few years old. This is an educational institution, and the focus should only be on education inside the campus,” Lodha said. She refrained from connecting to the assumption that it was an attempt to grab college land, as claimed by Bharat Sharma.

While the students claimed that they were not aware that any shrines existed inside the college campus, they also admitted that no religious activity should be allowed there.