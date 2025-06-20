Rajdeep Sardesai gets fact checked by Israeli Ambassador to India after he tries to equate terror hideouts with a real hospital

India Today’s Rajdeep Sardesai has been caught in another act of spinning a false narrative. On June 19, the Soroka Hospital in the Israeli city of Be’er Sheva was hit by a ballistic missile attack by Iran. The missile strike caused significant damage to the hospital and drew widespread condemnation.

Rajdeep Sardesai, unable to hide his far-Left ideology that always seems to find common cause with Islamic terrorism, tried to equate the situation with Israel hitting alleged hospitals where Hamas runs terror bases and underground facilities to store weapons.

“Late night musing: when Iran attacks a hospital in Israel , it’s a ‘war crime’.. When Israel attacks a hospital in Gaza, it’s being justified because terrorists are supposedly hiding in hospital. Be it in Israel or Gaza or a Teheran tomorrow , any attack on a hospital that leads to civilian deaths is a war crime. Period”, Sardesai posted.

Responding to Sardesai’s blatant twisting of facts, Reuven Azar, the Israeli Ambassador to India, ‘fact-checked’ him.

You are wrong. Under international law, when a humanitarian facility is used for military purposes, it looses its immunity.

“You are wrong. Under international law, when a humanitarian facility is used for military purposes, it looses its immunity. Despite that, Israel has taken measures to clear civilians out of harm’s way even when the Hamas terrorists used hospitals to hide, before targeting. Israel doesn’t use hospitals to conceal military activities and therefore attacking them is a war crime”, Azar posted.