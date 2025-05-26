Aman ki Asha redux: Rajdeep Sardesai wants India to hand over PoK to Pakistan as ‘permanent solution’, turn LoC into international border

A video of controversial ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai has surfaced online, wherein he was seen suggesting India hand over Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to Pakistan and treat Line of Control (LoC) as international border to ‘permanently solve’ issues with Pakistan.

“The permanent solution is not going to come unless we discuss the real issue. We need to discuss terror with Pakistan and at some stage, we will have to address our own issues within Jammu and Kashmir,” he was heard saying.

“How are we going to take back Pakistan occupied Kashmir? We have two options. Either we agree on the present LOC as an international border. Which was put on the table, which I think is a potential solution,” Rajdeep Sardesai brazened-out.

Rajdeep Sardesai wants to give PoK to Pakistan as part of permanent solution. He wants to turn LoC into international border.



We saw Pakistan's inability to fight a war with India and called out the nuclear bluff as well but Rajdeep says let us not underestimate Pakistan's… pic.twitter.com/9f8n7CLQxx — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) May 26, 2025

“Are you telling me we will walk into POK tomorrow and Pakistan will give up POK?” he tried to shoot down India’s firm resolve to retrieve occupied Indian territory from Pakistan.

Rajdeep Sardesai made the outrageous remarks during a debate on India Today, the video clip of which was posted on 22nd May this year.