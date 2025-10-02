On the occasion of Vijayadashmi Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed Shastra Puja at the Bhuj Military Station, Bhuj, Gujarat on October 02, 2025. In his address, the union minister lauded the Indian Armed Forces for successfully thwarting Pakistan’s attempts to breach India’s defence network during Operation Sindoor.

“Pakistan had tried to penetrate India’s defences from Leh to Sir Creek Sector, but the swift and effective counter-action of the Indian forces not only exposed the weaknesses of Pakistan’s air defence system but also sent out a clear message to the world that India can inflict heavy damage at a time, place and manner of its choosing,” he said.

The defence minister drew attention to the fact that even after 78 years of Independence, Pakistan continues to create disputes over the Sir Creek Sector, despite India’s repeated efforts to resolve the issue through dialogue. He pointed out that Pakistan’s recent expansion of military infrastructure in the Sir Creek Sector reflects its ill intent. He also said that any misadventure by Pakistan in the Sir Creek sector will invite a decisive response, stating, “If Pakistan dares to act in Sir Creek Sector, the reply will be so strong that it will change both history and geography. In 1965, the Indian Army showed courage by reaching Lahore and in 2025 Pakistan must remember that the road to Karachi also passes through the Creek.”

Lauding the success of Operation Sindoor in record time, Rajnath Singh said that it was possible due to the seamless jointness of the Armed Forces. He congratulated the soldiers and officers for their strategy, courage and capability that proved India’s ability to defeat its adversaries under any circumstances.

The defence minister underlined that despite having the capability, India demonstrated restraint as the Operation Sindoor was aimed at countering terrorism, not provoking a wider conflict. He expressed satisfaction that all military objectives of Operation Sindoor were successfully achieved and reaffirmed that India’s fight against terrorism will continue with full resolve. Defence Minister assured that Indian Armed Forces and the Border Security Force are vigilantly guarding the nation’s borders.

Addressing the armed forces on this occasion, Defence Minister highlighted that Shastra Puja is not merely a ritual, but a reflection of India’s civilizational philosophy, where weapons are regarded as instruments of dharma, not just tools of violence. He drew parallels from Indian tradition where farmers worship their plough, students revere their books, and soldiers honour their weapons. He stressed that weapons must always be used for the protection of justice and righteousness.

“Knowledge without the power to defend it is vulnerable, and power without the guidance of knowledge leads to chaos. The balance of Shaastra (knowledge) and Shastra (weapons) keeps our civilization vibrant and invincible,” he added.

The defence minister underlined that India, which has always been rich in knowledge, is today becoming Aatmanirbhar in defence manufacturing as well. Under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, India is emerging as a manufacturer and exporter of defence equipment.

Shri Rajnath Singh also praised the jointness of the Army, Navy and Air Force, calling them the three strong pillars of India’s national security. Referring to Exercise Varunastra, which was conducted in the sector, he said it demonstrated the combined operational capability of the three services and their readiness to thwart any threat.

Along with highlighting the importance of Shastra (weapons), the defence minister also talked about the challenges along the country’s borders. He said that the challenges have never been simple, and they come in different forms. “At times, these challenges appear in the form of external aggression, at times as terrorist organizations, and in today’s world, they also appear in the form of cyber warfare and information warfare,” he added.

Extending greetings on the occasion of Vijayadashami, Rajnath Singh said the festival reminds us that no matter how powerful evil may appear, it is righteousness that ultimately prevails. “The worship of weapons on this day is deeply connected with India’s national life, as it represents respect for the country’s collective strength, security and freedom,” he added. Defence Minister praised the courage, strategy and capability of the Armed Forces, stressing that their preparedness and determination will continue to safeguard India’s sovereignty and integrity.

Defence Minister also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, describing him as a shining example of moral courage. He remarked that Gandhiji, with the power of his spirit alone, compelled the strongest empire of the time to bow down. “Our soldiers possess both morale and weapons, and therefore no challenge can withstand their resolve,” he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated the Tidal Independent Berthing Facility and the Joint Control Centre (JCC), in the strategic Creek sector. The facilities will act as major enablers for integrated coastal operations while significantly enhancing joint operational capability, coastal security coordination and rapid response to any threats. Defence Minister also interacted with the troops at Bhuj Military station.

The event was also attended by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, Corps Commander of 12 Corps, Jodhpur, Lieutenant General Aditya Vikram Singh Rathee, and Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Bhuj, Air Commodore KPS Dham.