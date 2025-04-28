In a stunning twist that’s ignited a firestorm of controversy, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait weighed in on the recent Pahalgam terror attack — not by condemning the terrorists outright, but by hinting that the true culprits might be those who stand to profit from the bloodshed.

Rakesh Tikait frames Pahalgam terror attack as a conspiracy…repeats 7 times that the attack is by those ‘who benefit from it’.

‘Those who benefit from a Hindu-Muslim narrative’

‘Chor aapke beech main hai’

This gentleman is a ‘farmer leader’ pic.twitter.com/F1cFGuQf0r — Padmaja Joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) April 28, 2025

Addressing a gathering, Rakesh Tikait stirred further debate by questioning the deeper motives behind the Pahalgam terror attack. While acknowledging the severe blow dealt to Kashmir’s tourism and economy, Tikait asked a provocative question: “Why is no one investigating who truly benefits from such bloodshed?”

Drawing a striking parallel with village crimes, he remarked, “When a murder happens in a village, the police first ask who stands to gain — land, property, money. Why don’t we ask the same about these attacks?”

Tikait went even further, asserting that it is the Kashmiris who suffer the most from such tragedies, and dismissed the idea that local people — or even Pakistan-backed groups — would profit from the devastation. “Would Kashmiris ever thrive by bringing violence to their own doorsteps?” he asked, hinting that the real beneficiaries might be far from the scene of the carnage.

Without taking any names, Rakesh Tikait launched a veiled attack on sections of the media, accusing them of pushing a one-sided narrative. “Everyone knows who is benefiting, but no one dares to name them,” he said, suggesting that the real culprits are lurking within the system itself.

Tikait’s controversial remarks triggered a wave of outrage, with many accusing him of dishonoring the memory of the victims and undermining national sentiment at a time when unity is paramount.

Minutes later, in an apparent attempt to clarify his stand, Tikait told reporters, “Our loyalty lies with the nation and the government. The government must take strict action. Our internal matters should not be mixed with national security. Even salt imported from Lahore should be banned. Goods entering from Pakistan via Dubai must be stopped. The government must stay vigilant, and the whole country stands behind it.”

However, a crack within the Tikait camp appeared almost immediately. His brother, Naresh Tikait, struck a discordant note, saying, “There are farmers in Pakistan too; the treaty should not be broken. It’s a wrong decision.”