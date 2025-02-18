Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia got interim protection from arrest under the strict condition that he join the investigation in the case where he made vulgar remarks on the India Got Latent show. FIRs have been filed against Allahbadia in Guwahati, Mumbai and Jaipur. The Court has also directed Ranveer to surrender his passport to the Thane police and do no shows until further notice. The podcaster cannot travel outside India without the court’s prior permission.

#SupremeCourt protects Ranveer Allahabadia from arrest



Let petitioner and his associates be off from show business from sometime: SC



SC expresses grave disapproval of remarks made by @BeerBicepsGuy



SC says " entire society ashamed because of such remarks"



Lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud said in court that Allahbadia got death threats and a Rs 5 lakh reward for cutting his tongue was announced. A former wrestler said that he should not be spared in any party we meet him. “All for a 10-second clip”. Justice Suryakant then questioned the lawyer if he was defending the language used by the podcaster.

“If this is not obscene then what is ? You can show your vulgarity anytime and show the depravity .. there are only two FIRs. One in Mumbai and one in Assam. Liberty is a separate issue. It is not that every case is targeted you and your are entangled. Suppose 100 firs are there he can say he cannot defend himself”, said the SC. Justice Suryakant further said, “Such behaviour has to be condemned. Just because you are popular you cannot take the society for granted. Is there anyone on earth who will like this language. There is something very dirt in his mind which has been vomitted. Why should we protect him?”. When Justice Suryakant said this, the lawyer for Ranveer Allahbadia said he cannot defend him on the basis of morality.

When the lawyer then listed supposed threats, Justice Suryakant said that the state can take action against the threats and also, that the comments by Allahbadia were made for popularity and now, people are issuing such threats for popularity as well.

Dr Chandrachud: people have entered the clinic of this mother posing as patients and threatened her



Justice Kant also raised the issue of how Ranveer Allahbadia copied the lewd remark from an Australian TV show.