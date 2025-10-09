Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising, known for speaking out on human rights and justice, has remained silent on the serious sexual harassment allegations made against her colleague, Rohin Bhatt, by transgender woman lawyer Raghavi. Despite her usual outspokenness on such issues, Jaising has not made any public statement about the matter.

Rohin Bhatt accused of sexual harassment

Raghavi has uploaded several grievances on social media against gay rights activist Rohin Bhatt for sexually assaulting her.

She posted on X that the incident had occurred two years ago while she was studying law and was being treated with hormones. Rohin Bhatt had no fixed residence in Delhi then and was staying at a friend’s house in Lajpat Nagar. The friends were also friends of Raghavi, and they had invited her home one day.

A thread- Mirror to the Urban Elite Gujju Lawyer – Bhatt



1/9 pic.twitter.com/CORh9ck6FO — Raghavi 🏳️‍⚧️ 🇵🇸 (She/Her) (@Lawyer_Saheba) October 7, 2025

When Raghavi arrived, she started talking to her friends about the changes she was experiencing in her body because of hormone therapy, like the growth of her breasts. She went on to say that when they were all lying on the bed, Bhatt suddenly got up and began touching her breasts and other parts of her body improperly.

Raghavi clarified that she was completely taken aback and did not know what to say. Her two friends were equally shocked. They paused for a moment, and then they tried to comfort her and told Bhatt never to behave in this manner with any woman again. Bhatt, however, purportedly tried to brush it aside by saying to Raghavi that he was “joking.”

Raghavi said that at the time the incident took place, she didn’t know how to proceed or what kind of legal recourse could be pursued. She discussed it with a couple of her friends, but nothing ever resulted from it.

She kept on feeling nervous and frightened over time. She later shared the situation with some other friends who knew Bhatt too, and warned him not to touch others indecently. But Raghavi says that he did not consider it seriously.

“He had his chance to apologize,” she said, “and he never did. I steered clear of him everywhere at work, in social settings, and with friends. It was a long struggle within myself. Then I saw an interview with him one day. Seeing him talk about rape and harassment brought all of those awful memories flooding back.”

Just recently, when Raghavi and Rohin Bhatt ran into each other once more, old wounds were opened again. It was then that she felt she needed to finally speak out. She revealed that she took some time considering how individuals with class or social privilege can sometimes be insensitive to the pain of others. She stated that Bhatt demonstrated no sympathy towards women or trans people and never apologized or acknowledged what he did.

Who is Rohin Bhatt?

Rohin Bhatt is a lawyer-activist who has been an outspoken supporter of gay rights in the Supreme Court. He has worked closely with senior lawyers Indira Jaising and Anand Grover, and his fight to obtain legal recognition for LGBTQIA+ relationships and marriages has won him great accolades. Rohin had joined the legal team of Jaising and Grover in July 2022, where he helps out with legal work and research.

Rohin Bhatt has worked on two important cases, one filed by Samir Samudra and another by Nitin Karani, both regarding same-sex marriage in the Supreme Court. He even made arguments for petitioners in these cases. After finishing his master’s degree in bioethics from Harvard Law School in Boston, he received his initial appointment in India from senior attorney Indira Jaising.

Rohin, a gay man who openly announced his sexual orientation, was born in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. His father was a civil servant, and his mother was a college lecturer. He studied at school in St. Xavier’s School in Gandhinagar and then at Udgam School in Ahmedabad.

It wasn’t easy growing up, he says, he was bullied in school. While he had gay friends whom he met through gay dating apps, he shunned most gay public events. That all changed when he was admitted to Harvard in 2021, which helped to crush most of his fears and gave him a lot of confidence as an individual.