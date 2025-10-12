West Bengal: Police nab 3 Rohingyas from Muslim-majority Murshidabad, accused had been staying illegally in India for several years

The police arrested three Rohingyas, who had been staying in India illegally for many years, from the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. The arrested individuals were identified as Abdul Hasim, his wife, Rozina Begum, and their son, Bilal Mian.

According to the police, they got a tip that certain foreign nationals were taking shelter in the border area and planned to cross the border secretly. Based on this tip, the local police squad conducted a raid late on Thursday night and successfully nabbed all three before they could cross the border.

When asked, the accused admitted that they were Rohingya from Myanmar. They claimed to have first entered Bangladesh and then illegally come into Indian territory a few years back. They had been migrating from one state to another in India for employment ever since, and were residing without proper documents.

The officials informed that at first, everything was well as the family was able to integrate with the locals. But their recent effort to return to Bangladesh raised suspicion. Police sources informed that they were going to return to Myanmar via Bangladesh by avoiding the eyes of BSF soldiers.

A senior district police officer confirmed that an investigation is in progress. “We are investigating how they entered India from Myanmar through Bangladesh and how long they have been here,” the officer said.

The three suspects were presented before the court on Friday and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The police also arrested four minors with them during the raid. The children were sent to a reform home for their safety and care. The police are also investigating whether the three had local connections or assistance in entering and residing in India illegally.

The authorities have heightened vigilance along borders near the international border in Murshidabad, which is a popular route for illegal immigrants who have been crossing over from Bangladesh to India.