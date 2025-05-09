Uttar Pradesh: Rozan Ali thrashed for chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, had posted WhatsApp stories of Bollywood actors waving Pakistani flags

On Thursday (8th May) morning, a man named Rozan Ali was thrashed for chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and posting AI-generated WhatsApp stories of Bollywood actors waving the Pakistani flag.

The incident occurred in Vidhiyani in Sant Kabeer Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Ali had suggested that Pakistan would win against India during the course of the war, and everyone would be waving Pakistani flags thereafter.

Screengrab of the WhatsApp stories of Rozan Ali, images via X/ Treeni

In one WhatsApp status, Ali was seen wearing a T-shirt with ‘Pakistan’ written on it and brandishing a sword.

He posted these stories on Wednesday (7th May), soon after ‘Operation Sindoor’, which was conducted by India to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack where Hindus were massacred by Islamic terrorists.

A video of Rozan Ali being thrashed by a group of men for chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ has surfaced on social media. He was asked to remove the controversial WhatsApp stories, but he refused. This further angered the people present there.