Rs 600 crore for “minority-only” colonies: Siddaramaiah-led Congress government’s latest appeasement push in Karnataka

In blatant minority appeasement, the Congress government in Karnataka has approved an action plan worth ₹600 crore for developing colonies exclusively for minorities. The plan was approved by the state cabinet on Thursday (30th April) for the development of colonies inhabited by minorities for the financial years 2026-27 and 2027-28. The plan has also been approved by the finance department.

As per the plan, which is CM Siddaramaiah’s special development package, the most backward colonies populated by minorities under the Minorities Welfare, Hajj and Waqf Department, including slums under eleven city corporations across the state, will be developed.

When questioned about the plan being approved for two financial years at once, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil clarified that this has been done to prevent disruption in the work, which may not be completed in one financial year and therefore, will be carried over to the next financial year. “We have approved the action plan as all the proposals have come for ₹600 crore. Will they sit overnight and make an action plan immediately after the Davangere South elections?” the Minister said.

“There is no political connotation. The minority welfare department had prepared the action plans for Rs 600 crore, and the same was cleared by the cabinet. Nobody was waiting to use it as a political tool,” Patil said, defending the decision when asked if the decision was intended to appease minorities.