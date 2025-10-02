On 2nd October, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, during his cenetenary celebrations address on Vijayadashmi stressed that Hindu unity the bedrock of security and said, “A united Hindu society is a guarantee of security. For a hundred years the RSS has worked towards bringing Hindus together.” He emphasised that changes in social conduct were essential, remarking that society must adapt to new conditions in order to stand strong.

He called for self-relaince and said that India must not let dependence on trading partners turn into helplessness. Speaking from the organisation’s headquarters in Nagpur during its centenary celebrations, he said that adopting swadeshi goods and becoming aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) were the only ways forward. His remarks came in the backdrop of tariffs imposed on India by the Trump administration.

“The world functions on interdependence. No nation can live in isolation. This interdependence should not be turned into compulsion. We must move towards swadeshi and self-reliance, there is no alternative,” Bhagwat said, adding that self-reliance alone would allow India to “act according to our own will”.

#WATCH | During the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat says, "The new tariff policy implemented by the US was done keeping in mind the interest of their own. But everyone is affected by them… The world functions with…

He noted that the new tariff policy implemented by the US was in its own interest but had impacted many nations, including India. Diplomatic relations with friendly nations, he said, should be maintained by choice and not under duress.

Shastra puja and dignitaries present

Earlier in the day, Bhagwat performed the traditional ‘Shastra Puja’ at the Reshimbagh ground. Alongside traditional arms, replicas of modern weapon systems such as Pinaka MK-1, Pinaka Enhance, Pinaka, and drones were also displayed. Former President Ram Nath Kovind attended as chief guest, with Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also present.

Warning against lawlessness

On rising social tensions, the RSS chief urged restraint. “In our country, diversity has become a reason for division. But we are one. Behaviour must remain harmonious. Taking law into one’s own hands is not right. Attempts to provoke communities must be stopped. Society’s virtuous strength must remain vigilant. This is the grammar of anarchy, and it must be prevented,” he said.

Need for change in global order

Bhagwat also spoke on the world order, arguing that the current structure needed gradual transformation. “We have moved far in the wrong direction. We cannot suddenly turn back, the cart will topple. Slowly and with small steps, we must move towards change,” he said. India, he argued, had to present its own path of development to the world, guided by dharma. This, he clarified, was not about food or lifestyle but a unifying principle that carried everyone together.

Concerns over neighbours and revolutions

Referring to political upheavals in Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, Bhagwat warned that governments detached from people’s concerns bred unrest. However, he argued that violent uprisings did not resolve issues but only provided opportunities for external powers to meddle. “No revolution has ever achieved its objective. Napoleon became emperor after the French Revolution and monarchies continued. Communist nations run on capitalist systems. Violent paths do not succeed,” he said.

#WATCH | During the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat says, "… When the government stays away from the people and is largely unaware of their problems and policies are not made in their interests, people turn against the…

Mention of Pahalgam terror attack

Bhagwat recalled the terror attack in Pahalgam where 26 people were killed after being asked their religion. He said the incident generated grief and anger across the country, but the government and armed forces responded firmly. “Our leadership’s firmness, the armed forces’ valour, and the unity in society presented an ideal atmosphere,” he said, noting that the response revealed India’s true friends abroad while exposing disruptive elements within.

VIDEO | Nagpur, Maharashtra: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) centenary programme.



He says, “Maha Kumbh was organised in Prayagraj. It created a wave of devotion throughout India… Earlier this year, in the Pahalgam terror attack, 26 innocents… pic.twitter.com/T8V45wlzBw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 2, 2025

Environmental concerns over Himalayas

Cautioning about the ecological balance, Bhagwat observed that natural calamities such as landslides and incessant rainfall had become normal in recent years. “The Himalayas are our security wall and a source of water for South Asia. If current development patterns are causing these calamities, we must reconsider our choices. The Himalayas are ringing a warning bell,” he said.

#WATCH | During the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat says, "… Natural calamities have increased. Landslides and incessant rainfall have become normal… This pattern has been observed over the last 3-4 years. The Himalayas…

India’s role in the world

Concluding his speech, the RSS chief said the world was looking towards India to provide solutions to global concerns. “The universe wants India to lead by example and show the world a way,” he said, reiterating the organisation’s century-long mission of social unity and national self-reliance.