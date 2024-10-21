‘Russia has never done anything to impact India’s interests negatively’: EAM S Jaishankar snubs West over India-Russia relations

In an apparent snub to the Western nations, who have hypocritically questioned India’s ties with Russia amid war with Ukraine while themselves maintaining trade relationships, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India’s stance on Russia is likely to remain unchanged, highlighting how Moscow has never undertaken anything to impact India’s interests negatively.

“I’ll put it to you very simply. If you look at our history with the Soviet Union and subsequently Russia since Independence in 1947, I can say with confidence and knowing that nobody in this room can contradict it, that Russia has never done anything to impact India’s interest negatively,” adding that in geopolitics, “that is a big statement to make because there are not many major countries in the world for whom such a statement can be made,” S Jaishankar said at the NDTV World Summit in New Delhi on Monday, a day before PM Modi is set to visit to Kazan, Russia, for the BRICS Summit.

#WATCH | Delhi: On India-Russia relations, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says "PM Modi is going to Russia tomorrow. If you look at our history with Russia after independence, I can say that Russia has never done anything to impact our interests negatively. There are not many countries… pic.twitter.com/hKsLAEKjOi — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2024

“Russia’s current situation has changed, with its relationship with the West deteriorating. Now, Russia is increasingly focused on Asia rather than Europe or the West. This raises the question: if Russia is pivoting towards Asia, shouldn’t it have multiple options there? And as an Asian nation, shouldn’t India act in Asia in ways that align with its own national interests?” Jaishankar further added.