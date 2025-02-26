Sam Pitroda says democracy is in danger because some students hacked in and played porn during his speech at IIIT Ranchi

Congress leader Sam Pitroda has alleged that during his speech at IIIT Ranchi, some mischievous students hacked in and played pornography. Pitroda made the allegation during an online discussion entitled ‘Conversation with Sam: Relevance of Gandhi in these turbulent times’ that he posted on X on 22nd February.

Pitroda mentioned the alleged incident as an example of “how educational institutions are no longer democratic and independent.” “Recently, I was speaking at the Ranchi IIT (he probably meant IIIT Ranchi as there is no IIT in Ranchi) to almost 700 hundred students. And someone hacked in and started showing all the pornography and we had to turn it off. Now, is that democracy? Is that fair?” Pitroda said during the conversation.