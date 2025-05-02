Sambhal Police bust insurance scam, months after disabled man was murdered for Rs 51 lakh claim 

The Sambhal Police have busted a major insurance scam that had caused the brutal murder of a differently abled person in August 2024. A divyang person named Dariyab was made the target by some people looking to earn a quick buck. 5 different insurance policies were made in the name of Dariyab by the accused Pankaj Raghav, Hariom Singh, and Vinod.

Sambhal Police revealed in a press statement that the victim Dariyab was found brutally murdered in August 2024. His head was found smashed with a heavy object and he was run over by a vehicle. Though an FIR was registered, in December 2024, the case was closed due to the lack of evidence. Recently, the police were notified of some suspicious insurance claims by some insurance companies. Brothers Hariom and Vinod had worked in connivance with Axis Max Life Insurance adviser Panjak Raghav to make false insurance documents in the name of Dariyab, and during 2023, multiple insurance policies were drawn in Dariyab’s name. In August 2024, they had hired a criminal named Paratp to kill Dariyab and pocket the whole life insurance amount. The accused had already pocketed Rs 15 lakhs in the recent months when the police nabbed them.

The police have seized policy-related documents, digital evidence and all related material, including the vehicle used in the murder and execution of the crime. All 4 accused have been arrested.