SC dismisses CBI’s plea for Look Out Circulars against Rhea Chakraborty and her family, calls petition ‘frivolous’

The Supreme Court has rejected the CBI’s plea against the Bombay High Court’s decision that trashed the LOCs (look out circulars) issued against actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The CBI, the government of Maharashtra, and the Bureau of Immigration had filed a petition challenging the Bombay High Court verdict that had trashed the LOCs against Rhea and her family members. The LOCs had prevented Rhea and her family members from traveling abroad.

A bench comprising of justices BR Gavai, and KV Vishwanathan called the petition baseless and frivolous, adding that it was only filed because of the high-profile status of the individuals involved.

The LOC had come into effect after actor Sushant Singh Rajput filed an FIR in Patna, their hometown, seeking an investigation into the alleged suicide of the actor. The court observed that Rhea Chakraborty, who was Sushant’s girlfriend, and her family members have cooperated in the investigation and there was no need for the continuation of the LOCs.