Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai on Saturday (June 28, 2025) reiterated Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s vision of a united India under one Constitution, rejecting the idea of separate constitutions for individual states.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Constitution Preamble Park, Justice Gavai reflected on Ambedkar’s foundational principles while referring to the Supreme Court’s 2023 verdict that upheld the Centre’s abrogation of Article 370.

Justice Gavai, who was part of the five-judge Constitution bench led by then Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, said that while hearing the challenge to Article 370, he recalled Ambedkar’s firm belief that only one Constitution could keep the nation united.

He highlighted how Ambedkar was once criticised for giving the Indian Constitution a strong federal character, with fears it might not hold in times of national crisis. Yet, Ambedkar had confidently asserted that the Constitution was built to withstand all challenges.

“Look at the state of our neighbours—Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka. Despite crises, India has remained united. That is the power of our Constitution,” he said.Justice Gavai’s remarks served as a powerful reminder of Ambedkar’s enduring legacy and the Constitution’s role in safeguarding national unity.