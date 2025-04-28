Sedition case against Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore for her remarks following Pahalgam Terror Attack

A sedition case has been filed against Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore over her objectionable social media post following the Pahalgam Terror Attack. In her post, she attacked the Modi government, claiming that the terror attack, which claimed 26 Hindu lives, was an intelligence and security failure on part of the ruling dispensation.

In her post, she also said that now this terror attack will be used to garner votes by Modi government in this winter’s Bihar elections.

The case has been filed against her in Lucknow’s Hazratganj Police Station. The FIR says that her X post adversely affects national integrity to incite people to commit crimes against each other on the basis of religion and caste.

Notably, Neha’s post was being used by X accounts from Pakistan to boost their propaganda against India.

The FIR added, “All these anti-national statements of Neha Singh Rathore are being used against India in the Pakistani media.”