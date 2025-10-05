At least 20 people have lost their lives in the massive landslides caused by torrential rains in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal on Saturday (4th October). Multiple landslides reportedly happened at Mirik and Sukhia Pokhari in Darjeeling, as confirmed by officials on Sunday (5th October). As per reports, most of the fatalities occurred in Mirik and Darjeeling.

#Darjeeling: Over 20 lost their lives due to Incessant rainfall and landslides in Gorkhaland Territorial Administration in North Bengal.



Constant heavy rain strikes Mirik, Kurseong, Rangbhang, Pul Bazaar. Heavy rainfall and landslides reported in Kalimpong Hill District

A major landslide that happened near the Mirik-Sukhiapokhri road in the Darjeeling subdivision damaged several homes, disrupted connectivity and severed communication. Several casualties were reported from areas, including Mirik, Jorebunglow, Sukhiapokhri, Darjeeling Sadar, and Pulbazar. One person is said to be missing from the Sukhiapokhri police station area. The death toll is likely to rise as the authorities are conducting rescue operations.

A portion of the Dudhia iron bridge over the Balason River, a vital link between Siliguri and Mirik in North Bengal, collapsed due to copious rains, disrupting vehicular movement on the Siliguri-Darjeeling SH-12 road.

#WATCH | West Bengal Movement of vehicles has been restricted on the Siliguri-Darjeeling SH-12 road after a portion of Dudhia iron bridge collapsed due to heavy rain in North Bengal.

According to officials, the villages of Bishnulal Gaon, Ward 3 Lake Side, and Jasbir Gaon are the worst affected by the disaster, as six people have been reported dead in the villages. Landslides buried homes, roads, and vehicles in several areas including Mirik, Sukhiapokhri, Jorebunglow, Darjeeling Sadar, Pulbazar, and Kalimpong.

Prime Minister Modi expressed grief and offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the landslide.

Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.



The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We…

He said that the government is keeping a watch on the situation on ground and will provide all possible assistance to the people affected.

Rescue efforts are underway but hampered by slippery terrain and continuous rain. The State Disaster Management Authority has deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to Mirik and other affected zones. Temporary relief camps have been established, and medical teams are coordinating with local NGOs to provide food, water, and shelter to displaced residents. Tourists and locals have been urged to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel, with popular tourist spots like Tiger Hill and Rock Garden closed for safety.

West Bengal Police issued a statement noting that landslides have disrupted traffic on several roads, with clearing operations in progress. The posted on X: “Due to heavy rainfall last night, landslides have occurred on some roads in Darjeeling, affecting traffic movement. Our teams are working to clear the roads, and normal traffic is expected to resume shortly. Tourists who are stranded or require assistance may contact the Darjeeling Police Control Room at +91 91478 89078.”

Due to heavy rainfall last night, landslides have occurred on some roads in Darjeeling, affecting traffic movement. Our teams are working to clear the roads, and normal traffic is expected to resume shortly. Tourists who are stranded or require assistance may contact the Darjeeling Police Control Room at +91 91478 89078.

Officials attribute the calamity to saturated soil and steep terrain exacerbated by one of the heaviest rainfall spells this season, with Kurseong recording 393 mm in just 24 hours.

An alert was issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for extremely heavy rainfall over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, till October 6. The IMD had warned about the possibilities of landslides and road blockages because of the saturated soil and steep terrain.