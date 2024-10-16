Wednesday, October 16, 2024

‘SFJ has been in contact with Justin Trudeau’s office for the last 2-3 years’: Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to Canadian mouthpiece

‘Sikhs For Justice’, a banned Khalistani terror outfit, was in contact with Justin Trudeau’s office, revealed designated Khalistani terrorist and group’s chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in an interview with Canadian mouthpiece CBC News.

“Sikhs For Justice has been communicating with the Prime Minister’s office for the last 2-3 years,” Pannun said while spewing venom against India during his interaction on CBC News over the diplomatic spat between India and Canada.

The stunning bit of admission by no other than India designated Khalistani terrorist vindicates the Modi government over its position that the Canadian government is not only sheltering separatists but also pandering to them and treating them as stakeholders to frame the country’s foreign policies.

The relations between the two countries hit a new low after Canada accused the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats of being “persons of interest” in an investigation into the assassination of a Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India rejected the allegations and called them “preposterous imputations” and part of the political agenda of the Justin Trudeau government.

India recalled its High Commissioner to Canada following which the Trudeau government asked 6 Indian diplomats to leave the country. In a reciprocal move, New Delhi expelled 6 Canadian Canadian diplomats, asking them to leave the country before October 20.

