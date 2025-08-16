Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to go to International Space Station, set to return to India

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla made history by becoming the first ever Indian to go to the International Space Station, and second ever Indian to go to space. Shubhanshu was the part of the historic Axiom-4 mission as he piloted the spacecraft on its epic journey.

Now, after the conclusion of the mission and following the recovery period, Shubhanshu Shukla is set to return to India on Sunday, August 17. This is the first time he will be returning to his homeland after his 20 days stint on the International Space Station.

After his return, Shubhanshu is also expected to meet the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and share his experience. Notably, Indian government had paid for his seat on board the flight to space where he and his team conducted several experiments that will be beneficial in the long term to India.