Ahead of Maharashtra elections, Siraj Ahmed transfers ₹125 cr in accounts of dozen ‘unemployed’ youths in Muslim-dominated Malegaon

Ahead of Maharashtra elections, bank accounts of 12 ‘unemployed’ youths in Muslim-dominated Malegaon were credited with amounts ranging between ₹12-15 crores.

The cumulative amount of about ₹125 crores was deposited in accounts managed by the Malegaon Merchant Bank. The Nashik Rural police have launched a probe into the matter to ascertain the source of the funds and the motive behind the transfer to the said bank accounts.

According to the preliminary investigation, a local trader named Siraj Ahmed collected the Aadhar and Pan cards of the dozen unemployed youngsters under the pretext of providing them jobs at the Malegaon market committee.

The locals approached Public Works minister Dadq Bhuse representing Malegaon constituency of the financial irregularities in the bank accounts of the youngsters.

The initial probe revealed the bank accounts of the youngsters were used to operate several trading companies for financial transactions of over Rs 125 crore in last 15 days. The police suspect the financial transactions are linked to shell companies for election funds.

The documents were allegedly used to create shell companies and make banking transactions in the accounts of the unsuspecting youngsters. The state election commission office was alerted about the huge deposits and amount frozen until further investigation.