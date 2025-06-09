“Sonam isn’t interested in me… I never wanted this marriage”: Raja confided to his mother — no return ticket was booked from Meghalaya

In a shocking twist to the murder case of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi, his mother Uma has made some startling revelations following the arrest of Raja’s wife, Sonam, from Ghazipur. Speaking to the media, Uma said that before the wedding, Raja once confided in her, saying he didn’t want to marry Sonam because she didn’t seem interested in him. However, since the wedding arrangements were already in place, the marriage went ahead.

Uma also revealed that it was Sonam who planned a solo trip to Meghalaya. Raja was initially against it, but Sonam went ahead and booked a one-way ticket anyway. When Raja informed his mother, she advised him to go along and treat it as a short vacation.

On May 20, the couple left for what was supposed to be their honeymoon. But just three days later, on May 23, Raja mysteriously went missing. His body was later found in a gorge on June 2. Sonam was arrested on June 9.

Police had already arrested three other individuals in connection with the case. Now, fresh reports confirm that Sonam’s alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, has also been apprehended.