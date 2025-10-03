Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo files Habeas Corpus petition in Supreme Court, seeks info on grounds of his arrest and whereabouts

Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo has moved to the Supreme Court with a Habeas Corpus petition, seeking information on her husband’s whereabouts, conditions and grounds of detention.

“I have sought relief from the Supreme Court of India through a HABEAS CORPUS petition against Wangchuk’s detention. It is one week today. Still I have no information about Sonam Wangchuk’s health, the condition he is in nor the grounds of detention,” Angmo posted.

Angmo filed the habeas corpus petition directly in the Supreme Court on October 2, 2025, under Article 32, challenging the detention as unconstitutional.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on 26 September, under the stringent NSA, two days after the violence in Leh that caused 4 deaths and dozens of injuries.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had revoked the FCRA licence of Sonam Wangchuk’s non-profit, the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), citing repeated violations of India’s foreign funding laws for NGOs.

The Central government has accused Sonam Wangchuk of delivering provocative speeches to incite violence and unrest in Ladakh.