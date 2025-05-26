Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehashish Ganguly, and his wife Arpita rescued in Puri beach after their speedboat capsizes 



Snehasish Ganguly, the brother of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly had a boat mishap at the Puri beach today. Snehasish Ganguly and his wife Arpita, were enjoying a speedboat ride at the Puri beach today on May 26 when the boat capsized. The couple were safely rescued by lifeguards on the beach.



Snehasish Ganguly is the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

VIDEO | Puri, Odisha: Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President and brother of former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, Snehasish Ganguly, and his wife Arpita Ganguly were safely rescued after they encountered a horror as their speedboat capsized off Puri coast.… pic.twitter.com/rWCOB4bgYm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 26, 2025

As per reports, the white colour boat the couple had hired capsized in the choppy waters, causing a major scare for the lives of Snehasish and Arpita. Due to prompt action by lifeguards on the beach, the boat workers and life jackets, the couple were safely rescued. No persons were hurt during the incident.