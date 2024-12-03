South Korea: President Yoon announces Martial Law in the country

On Tuesday, December 3, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared Martial Law in the country. While making the announcement, President Yoon accused the country’s opposition of controlling the parliament, sympathising with North Korea and paralysing the government.

The South Korean President made the announcement during a televised briefing, vowing to “eradicate pro-North Korean forces and protect the constitutional democratic order.”

Following Yoon’s announcement, the opposition party called for an urgent meeting to discuss their options going forward.

Notably, the opposition controls the South Korean Parliament right now.