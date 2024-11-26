Sri Sri Ravishankar condemns arrest of ISKCON monk in Bangladesh, says Nobel Peace Prize winner Yunus should do better, control radical elements

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar has condemned the arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh. He stated that the monk was only caring for his people and arresting monks and priests does not look good on the Bangladesh government.

Speaking to Republic TV, Sri Sri Ravishankar stated that Chinmoy Krishna Das only wants to highlight the plight of minoroties in Bangladesh. “We expect much more form Professor Md Yunus who got Nobel Peace Prize for his work for the people. We expect the government of Bangladesh to control the radical elements that are tarnishing the image of Bangladesh and address the problems of the minority communities. We request that the government of Bangladesh take care of minorities. Bangladesh was known as a progressive and liberal country. But now some elements want to take it backwards. We are calling for the safety and security of the minorities. The international community should also take note.