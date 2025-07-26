Assam: Muslims encroach upon Sri Surya Pahar, rename area to ‘Kudratpur’ and illegally build mosques and madrassas next to temple

In a major development, the sacred Sri Surya Pahar in Goalpara district of Assam has been illegally encroached upon by Muslims. The development was confirmed by News 18 Assam/ NE in a news report on Wednesday (23rd July).

As per the report, the illegal encroachers have renamed Sri Surya Pahar as ‘Kudratpur’. At the same time, they have built mosques and madrassas next to the Sri Surya Temple

The Sri Surya Pahar is home to several rock-cut Shivlings, stupas and relics belonging to Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism.

According to News 18 Assam/ NE, the Muslims are now erasing the existence of the ancient Surya Temple and building houses and madrassas atop the Sri Surya Pahar.

They have settled here illegally from different districts of lower Assam and have established a ‘Hafiza Madrassa’ in the area, named after one Hazrat Sheikh Alauddin.

As per a local Hindu woman, atleast 40 Muslim families are illegally staying on Sri Surya Pahar.