US President Donald Trump has asked Israel to ‘stop bombing Gaza’ immediately, to facilitate the safe release and transfer of hostages held by Hamas. Trump has added that Hamas has shown willingness to release hostages, and it is necessary for Israel to stop the bombing so that Phase 1 of his ‘peace plan’ can be carried out.

"Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly… this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East." – President Trump pic.twitter.com/OKPYBmW5ql — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 3, 2025

“Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East”, he posted on Truth Social.

Israel, however, is yet to stop the bombing. Latest reports suggest that heavy bombing is still underway in Gaza.

On 29th September, President Trump unveiled a comprehensive peace plan to end the war in Gaza. During his visit to the White House, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu publicly backed Trump’s proposal. Trump, however, admitted that Hamas has not agreed to the proposal so far.

The peace plan calls for the release of all hostages, total disarmament by Hamas, and a development proposal, indicating withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. However, there has been some ambiguity on Israel’s part regarding the withdrawal of troops.