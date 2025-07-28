On 25th July, a three-year-old child was brutally attacked by a stray dog in the Bhojipura area of Bareilly, leaving him seriously injured. The incident took place in Sagalpur village. The boy was later admitted to the district hospital for urgent medical care.

According to media reports, Akash Guru, son of local resident Hariom, was playing near the entrance of his house when a stray dog from the village suddenly attacked him. The dog viciously mauled the child’s face and caused deep injuries.

The family rushed to rescue him upon hearing his cries and somehow managed to pull him from the dog’s grip. The bleeding child was initially taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bhojipura. However, considering the seriousness of the injuries, doctors referred him to the district hospital.

