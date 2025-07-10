On 7th July, a horrific stray dog attack incident took place in Kasya town of Kushinagar when a five-year-old boy, standing at his gate, was mauled by a pack of stray dogs. The young boy, identified as Anik, was suddenly attacked by a pack of 5–6 dogs. They dragged the kid nearly 20 metres onto the road and began biting him viciously. The terrifying moment was captured on CCTV. Video of the incident that took place in the evening has gone viral on social media.

When the attack occurred, Anik’s mother was inside the house. A neighbour, identified as Nancy, happened to glance at the CCTV monitor and saw the horrifying incident. She rushed out and chased the dogs away. Nancy picked up the injured child and took him to CHC with the help of the locals, from where the doctors referred him to the medical college. By the time Anik was rescued by Nancy, he had sustained 18 deep wounds.

#SHOCKING : Stray Dogs Attack 5 Year Old in Kushinagar, Leave Child Seriously Injured



In Kushinagar’s Ward 26, Kasya Nagar, under Kasya Kotwali jurisdiction, a pack of stray dogs viciously attacked a 5-year-old child.



The incident occurred near the front gate of the family's…

Anik was kept in the hospital for treatment for a night and returned home on Tuesday evening. The child remained traumatised. Residents of the locality have demanded urgent action against the rising stray dog menace.