Suhas Shetty murder: 8, including main accused, arrested in ex-Bajrang Dal member’s murder case by Mangaluru Police

On Thursday (1st May) night, a mob hacked a Hindu man to death in the Bajpe locality in Mangaluru city of Karnataka. The victim was identified as Suhas Shetty.

The brutal attack on Shetty was caught on camera. According to reports, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Now, Mangaluru police have arrested eight individuals, including the main accused, in connection with the brutal murder.

Suhas had long-standing links to Hindu organisations, particularly the Bajrang Dal. He was well known in Karnataka’s coastal belt. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other affiliated Hindu organisations called for a bandh across Dakshina Kannada district on Friday, May 2, to protest against the murder.