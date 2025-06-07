Supreme Court cancels Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni’s bail in the murder case of BJP worker Yogesh Gowda

The Supreme Court has rejected the bail granted to Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni in the murder case of BJP worker Yogesh Gowda and has directed the Congress legislator to surrender within one week.

A Bench comprising Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said that there was credible material suggesting that the accused made attempts to contact or influence witnesses during the course of the ongoing trial, and accepted CBI’s plea asking for cancellation of the MLA’s bail.

Supreme Court has also directed the trial court to conclude the trial in an expedited manner without being influenced by any observations of the apex court.

Notably, Congress MLA Vinay Rajshekarappa Kulkarni was accused of a 2016 murder conspiracy against the BJP worker Yogesh Gowda.