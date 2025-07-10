Supreme Court refuses to stay Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar

A political storm has been brewing over the Voter List Revision in Bihar ahead of the upcoming state elections. Hearing a plea about the same, Supreme Court of India refused to stop the exercise.

On Thursday, July 10, the Supreme Court declined to stay the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Though it raised question on the timing of the revision but the apex court refused to interfere in the Election Commission’s exercise.

The bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi also directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider Aadhaar, voter ID cards, and ration cards as valid documents during the verification drive.

Justice Dhulia also said that once the electoral rolls are finalised, courts generally do not intervene.

The opposition in Bihar has been alleging, without submitting any proof, that this exercise has been undertaken to disenfranchise their voters.