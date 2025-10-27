On 27th October, the Supreme Court of India expressed displeasure over States and Union Territories’ failure to file compliance affidavits regarding the implementation of Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules. The apex court has summoned the Chief Secretaries of all States and UTs, except West Bengal, Delhi and Telangana, to appear in person at the next hearing that is scheduled for 3rd November. Notably, only these three States had filed affidavits, but those were not on record as well.

Court slams States for apathy despite rising attacks

The Bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice NV Anjaria expressed strong dissatisfaction over the lack of compliance. The court noted that despite the directions issued in August, most States and UTs had neither submitted their affidavits nor sent representatives to the hearing. The court observed that continuous incidents of dog attacks were being reported, and yet the States appeared to show no inclination to be proactive in addressing the menace. The court was hearing a suo motu case on the stray dog menace in the country.

Justice Nath said, “Continuous incidents are happening and the image of the country is being shown as down in the eyes of foreign nations. We are also reading news reports,” highlighting how India’s reputation abroad was being tarnished due to the worsening stray dog situation.

‘Do your officers not read newspapers?’

The Bench also expressed its displeasure at the casual attitude of government officials. Justice Nath remarked, “Why has NCT not filed an affidavit? Chief Secretary to come up with an explanation… otherwise cost may be imposed and coercive steps will be taken. Notices were issued to all States and UTs. Do your officers not read newspapers or social media? Everyone has reported this.”

The court warned that if the officers failed to appear on the next date, it might impose costs or take coercive measures, even quipping that if all were summoned, “we will hold court in the auditorium.”

‘What about cruelty towards humans?’

When a counsel raised the issue of cruelty against dogs, the court retorted, “What about cruelty towards humans?” The Bench observed that while empathy for animals was important, the safety and rights of citizens, especially children and the elderly being attacked by strays, could not be ignored.

Court expands scope of case nationwide

The matter, initially taken up suo motu following alarming reports of dog attacks in Delhi-NCR, has since been expanded pan-India. The Supreme Court has directed all States, UTs, Animal Husbandry Departments and municipal bodies to ensure compliance with the ABC Rules and to file detailed affidavits outlining measures taken to control the menace.

Earlier, a two-judge Bench had ordered that stray dogs be relocated to shelters and not released back into the streets, but a three-judge Bench led by Justice Nath later modified this, allowing the release of vaccinated and sterilised dogs as per the rules. The court also banned public feeding of dogs and directed municipal corporations to create feeding spots. However, that order was misquoted by self-styled dog lovers and public feeding has continued while civic bodies failed to create feeding spots.

