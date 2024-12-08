Syria: Assad regime collapses, President Bashar al-Assad flees the country

After over 53 years in power, the Assad regime has collapsed in Syria. President Bashar al-Assad, serving as the President of Syria has reportedly left Damascus on Sunday morning to an unknown destination. Bashar al-Assad’s father Hafez al-Assad was the President from 1971 to 2000.

The rebel forces have apparently entered the capital city of Damascus after taking control of several key cities earlier. As per Reuters, the rebels saw no signs of Army deployment while entering Damascus. The group that led the uprising against Bashar al-Assad has its roots in Al-Qaeda terrorist organisation.

Syria has been witnessing a civil war for over a decade, culminating in the ouster of the Assad regime