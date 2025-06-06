Taiwan seeks to purchase India’s indigenous D4 Anti Drone system after it proved effective against Pakistan

Taiwan has officially approached India to purchase the D4 anti drone system to counter increasing Chinese threats, as per a report. India’s indigenous Drone Detect, Deter, and Destroy system (D4S) has been developed by DRDO to counter drone attacks. The system is manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

As per a report by Indian Defence Research Wing, a DRDO official confirmed that Taiwan has requested to purchase the D4 anti drone system from India.

The system employs both “soft kill” methods (electronic jamming, GPS spoofing) and “hard kill” methods (laser-based directed energy weapons) to neutralise enemy drones. The system proved its effectiveness during the conflict against Pakistan after India’s Operation Sindoor last month, when the system destroyed swarms of Turkish drones sent by Pakistan.