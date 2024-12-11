Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Taliban leader Khalil Haqqani rumored dead in major explosion at Kabul’s ministry of refugee affairs

Taliban leader Khalil Haqqani, featured on the US wanted list with a bounty of $5 million on his head, and currently, the minister of refugee affairs in the Taliban ‘govt’ in Afghanistan, is believed to have been killed in a suicide blast in Kabul. As per reports, a major explosion was reported at the Ministry of Refugees Affairs.

Khalil Haqqani is the uncle of Sairajudin Haqqani, Afghanistan’s current interior minister in the government run by the Taliban.

Haqqani has been under multiple US and UN sanctions. In almost all his photographs, he is seen carrying an M16 rifle. He is one of the leading figures in the Haqqani network, the influential group that steers the Taliban’s political and financial activities.

Tolo News from Afghanistan has confirmed the explosion in Kabul, and the death of Khalil Haqqani in it.

