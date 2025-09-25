In the last two-and-a-half months, at least 25 stray dogs have tested positive for rabies in Coimbatore and its suburbs, raising concerns about the possibility of a rabies outbreak in the area. While veterinarians have raised the alarm, civic agencies insist measures are underway to curb the spread.

According to media reports, authorities have marked 14 hotspots across the city following complaints through the Coimbatore Corporation helpline regarding “unhealthy and aggressive” dogs. Since June, 49 dogs have been captured from these areas. Four were released after vaccination, but the rest died within four to ten days at the Seeranaickenpalayam Animal Birth Control Centre.

Following the death of the dogs, an NGO named Mission Rabies collected brain tissue samples from 45 carcasses. They confirmed that 25 carried the fatal virus. Notably, rabies can be confirmed from a test of brain tissue samples of a dead dog. The findings have heightened fears in a city already grappling with rising stray dog numbers and frequent complaints from residents.

In a statement, district collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar noted that authorities have intensified anti-rabies vaccination drives in identified hotspots. He added that animal birth control surgeries have been ramped up across corporation and town panchayat limits. Coimbatore Corporation commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said fresh tests would be conducted with the animal husbandry department to ensure proper procedures are followed.

