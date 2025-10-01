A shocking case has come to light from Tiruvannamalai district in Tamil Nadu, where two police constables were arrested on Tuesday (30th September) for raping a 19-year-old girl during a late-night vehicle check. The incident reportedly took place near Endal village when the victim was travelling in a truck along with her sister and two men.

According to the the media reports, the constables, identified as Sunder and Suresh Raj, are posted to the District East Police Station in Tiruvannamalai. At first, they stopped the vehicle on Bypass Road for a routine inspection. They then took the two sisters away to a secluded grove, where they sexually assaulted the younger sibling in front of her elder sister.

The girls were later abandoned on the roadside around 4 am on Tuesday (30th September). The workers of a nearby brick kiln unit saw the women on the roadside and called the 108 ambulance.

The survivor was rushed to the government hospital, where she received medical care. Doctors informed the police about the incident, leading to a preliminary enquiry and the registration of a case at the District All Women Police Station.

Both the accused cops have been arrested and placed on suspension. Senior police officials confirmed that further investigation is ongoing to collect evidence and ensure that strict legal action is taken against the accused. The incident has triggered the political controversy.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) strongly condemned the ruling DMK government, calling the crime “the horrific pinnacle of the deplorable state of women’s insecurity.” In a post on X, he said it was shocking that women now needed to fear the very police force that was supposed to protect them.

திருவண்ணாமலை ஏந்தல் புறவழிச்சாலை தோப்புப் பகுதியில் கிழக்கு காவல் நிலையக் காவலர்களான சுரேஷ் ராஜ், சுந்தர் ஆகியோர், இளம் பெண்ணை அவர் சகோதரி கண் முன்னரே கொடூரமாக பாலியல் வன்கொடுமைக்கு ஆளாக்கியதாக வரும் செய்தி மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சி அளிக்கிறது.



பெண்கள் பாதுகாப்பின்மை எனும் அவல நிலையின்… — Edappadi K Palaniswami-SayYEStoWomenSafety&AIADMK (@EPSTamilNadu) September 30, 2025

He further said, “I urge the Stalin-model DMK government to ensure proper medical treatment for the woman admitted to the hospital and to take stringent legal action against the police officers who have turned into predators.”