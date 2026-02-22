Twelve people, including one named Muzammil, have been arrested for triggering mob violence and a communal clash that erupted on Friday, 20th February, in Banswada town of Telangana’s Kamareddy district. The clash is said to have resulted in stone pelting, injuring a police constable. The arrests were confirmed by the police on Saturday, 21st February.

“We arrested 10-12 people, including Muzzamil, following the incident. A constable was severely injured in the stone pelting, and he is out of danger now,” SP Rajesh Chandra said. The incident resulted in injuries to civilians and police, sparked vandalism, and prompted a bandh on Saturday, 21st February.

The incident occurred on Friday evening, 20th February, at a Reliance Mart store in Banswada. According to the police, a woman employee was playing a devotional song related to Goddess Durga at around 4:30 pm when Muzammil approached her and asked her why she was not playing other songs and harassed her to stop it. During this conversation, he also recorded a video of her. The woman later filed a complaint at the Banswada Town Police Station, following which a case was registered, and an investigation began.

Minor incident turns into communal tension

Police said that what began as a minor argument soon escalated. Members of both Hindu and Muslim communities gathered near the store, leading to heated arguments and rising tension. Some individuals tried to inflame the situation, and stone-pelting was also reported in the area.

In a statement, the Superintendent of Police said that certain people attempted to create religious discord in the town following the initial incident. He made it clear that strict action would be taken against anyone trying to disturb communal harmony or take the law into their own hands.

District Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra also arrived at the scene and was overseeing the situation. Additional police force and special teams were also deployed to manage the crowd and ensure that there is no further violence. It was later confirmed that the situation in Banswada is now completely under control.

Tight security and social media warning

To ensure peace, police have set up pickets at key locations and increased patrolling in sensitive areas. Continuous monitoring is being carried out through patrol vehicles and Blue Colts teams to prevent any fresh disturbance.

The SP also warned against sharing provocative or communal content on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter. He said strict legal action would be taken against those posting or forwarding messages, audio, or videos that could incite religious hatred or disturb public peace. Even WhatsApp group administrators will be held responsible for objectionable content shared in their groups.