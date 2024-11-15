Telangana govt sends notice to Diljit Dosanjh for Dil-Luminati concert in Hyderabad, orders not to promote alcohol or drugs, or bring children to stage

The government of Telangana has sent a notice to singer Diljit Dosanjh for his upcoming concert in Hyderabad as a part of the popular singer’s ‘Dil-Luminati’ tour. The notice to the singer and organisers of the event says that they are not allowed to perform songs that promote alcohol and drugs.

Telangana government issued a notice to actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and the organisers of his 'Dil-Luminati' concert scheduled to be held on November 15, 2024 in Hyderabad. The notice states that he should refrain from singing any songs that promote alcohol, drugs or violence.… pic.twitter.com/eKUEBcIaCB — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2024

The notice also asks the organisers of the show not to bring any children to the stage during the event as the sound levels during the event are expected to be beyond WHO-recommended safe decibel levels for children.

Diljit’s concert is scheduled for 15 November, Friday in the Cyberabad area of the city. The notice adds that the singer had performed songs that promoted alcohol and drugs in his Delhi concert at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium on the 26th and 27th of October. The notice also stated that songs promoting violence are prohibited too.

The notice has been issued by the Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens.