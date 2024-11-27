Amid strong opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by the opposition parties, the bill is unlikely to be tabled in the ongoing session of the parliament, as the term of the JPC formed to study the bill is likely to be extended. The chairman of the JPC has agreed to move a motion tomorrow to extend the term of JPC to the budget session next year.

The Waqf Amendment Bill was scheduled to be tabled in Parliament on 29th November during the ongoing winter session of the parliament. But during a meeting of the joint parliamentary committee on the bill, the opposition MPs strongly opposed to the tabling in the current session and requested to extend the term of the committee to submit its report.

Notably, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey agreed with the opposition and moved a motion to extend the term of the JPC during the JPC on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, the opposition MPs had met Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla and requested a reasonable extension of the panel’s tenure.

Earlier in the day, Opposition members stormed out of the meeting of the joint parliamentary committee, alleging that its proceedings had become a mockery. However, they returned to the meeting later amid indications that the committee chairperson would seek an extension in its term.

As per the latest reports, the JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal has finally accepted the demand, and the term of the JPC will be extended till the end of the budget session, which will be April 2025. This means, the bill may be tabled in the budget session or the monsoon session after that.

Jagdambika Pal said that the panel is of unanimous view that its tenure should be extended.

Confirming the development, DMK MP and JPC member A Raja said, “Chairman accepted to move a motion tomorrow in the House that the term of the JPC will be extended for the next Budget session.”

Earlier in the day, Jagdambika Pal had said that the committee’s 500-page report is almost ready after 26 meetings of the parliamentary committee and 157 meetings with stakeholders.