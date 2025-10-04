The test results of a cold syrup for kids, suspected of causing deaths and sickness in children in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, have revealed the presence of toxic substances in the syrup. As per the report, the test found over 48% toxic substances in the Coldrif syrup. The test was ordered after at least 10 children in Madhya Pradesh died of renal failure after consuming the medicine.

The test found 48% Diethylene Glycol (DEG) in the Coldrif Syrup manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical. Following the test results, the Madhya Pradesh government banned the distribution of the syrup across the state. No only the that, the MP govt has also banned all other products made by the pharceutical company. This was preceded by an urgent directive issued by the state’s Controller of Food and Drugs Administration on Friday (3rd October) to all the drugs inspectors in the state regarding Coldrif Syrup. The directive came after the test conducted in Tamil Nadu revealed harmful ingredients in the syrup.

#WATCH Rewa: Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla says, "In Chhindwara, a report was received late last night regarding Coldrif syrup company, which was sent for testing on October 1. The received report found 48% toxic substances…A letter has been written to… pic.twitter.com/RyFQWkDWsX — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2025

Speaking to the media about the test results of the samples of the syrup, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said, “In Chhindwara, a report was received late last night regarding Coldrif syrup company, which was sent for testing to Tamil Nadu on 1st October. The received report found 48% toxic substances…A letter has been written to the Tamil Nadu government for legal action. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered a ban on its supply across the state…Strict action will be taken against those responsible for this…”

The samples of the syrup were tested at the Drug Testing Laboratory in Chennai. The test results declared that the syrup was not of Standard Quality. The report stated the sample was “found to be adulterated, since it contains Diethylene Glycol (48.6% w/v) which is [a] poisonous substance which may render the contents injurious to health”.

छिंदवाड़ा में Coldrif सिरप के कारण हुई बच्चों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुखद है। इस सिरप की बिक्री को पूरे मध्यप्रदेश में बैन कर दिया है। सिरप को बनाने वाली कंपनी के अन्य प्रोडक्ट की बिक्री पर भी बैन लगाया जा रहा है।



सिरप बनाने वाली फैक्ट्री कांचीपुरम में है, इसलिए घटना के संज्ञान में… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 4, 2025

Madhya Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that apart from the syrup, the state government is in the process of imposing a ban on the sale of other products of the company that makes this syrup. “The sale of this syrup has been banned across Madhya Pradesh. A ban is also being imposed on the sale of other products of the company that manufactures this syrup,” said the CM. He added that since the syrup is manufactured in a factory in Kanchipuram, the Madhya Pradesh government requested the Tamil Nadu government to conduct an investigation.

Over the past two weeks, 12 children, 9 in Madhya Pradesh and 3 in Rajasthan, have lost their lives after consuming the cold syrup. This led to the state governments sending the samples of the syrup for testing. The Rajasthan government suspended the Drug Controller Rajaram Sharma, who is said to have changed the definition of a fake drug in official documents, in an attempt to benefit some pharma companies in the state. The Health Department stated that interference by Rajaram Sharma resulted in lowering the medicine quality standards based on their contents.

All three governments of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu have banned the sale of Coldrif syrup. Rajasthan has also banned the distribution of all batches of Dextromethorphan-based medicines.

The ban on Coldrif cold syrum after deaths of children comes amid ongoing probe into another paediatric medicine, a cough syrup manufactured by Jaipur-based Kaysons Pharma for causing deaths of 2 children and several illness.