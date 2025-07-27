Despite the claim of US President Donald Trump that Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to ceasefire, the military conflict between the two Asian neighbours continues. Both countries continued artillery shelling against each other on Sunday, which has been confirmed by both the countries.

Both Thailand and Cambodia accused each other of staring the latest attacks. Cambodia’s defence ministry said that Thailand hit several locations in Cambodia with drones, tank fire, cluster and aerial bombs early Sunday morning. Some of the projectiles landed near the ancient Preah Vihear temple, a UNESCO world heritage site in Cambodia.

Similarly, Thai media reported that Cambodian forces had fired artillery into Thailand, and that Thai forces are responding to the shelling.

Notably, in a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump had claimed that “Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace.” He further claimed, “They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE!” Trump has said that US is pausing trade talks with both the nations till they continue the conflict.

However, Thailand has denied Trump’s claims, saying that while it was grateful to the U.S. President, it could not begin talks while Cambodia was targeting its civilians. Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai also rejected mediation by US, saying “Our condition is that we do not want a third country but are thankful for his concern”.

However, Cambodia has agreed with Trump’s proposal for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.